CHICAGO, Illinois (WDTN) — The University of Dayton announced that one of its incoming seniors died in her home city over the weekend.

According to an announcement by the university, communications major Ella M. Doyle, 22, died as the result of an accident in Chicago on July 8.

The UD community will hold a memorial service for Doyle during the upcoming fall semester. Funeral service information will reportedly be posted on Porches when available.

In the meantime, the university said a memorial space will be set up this week in the chapel for those who may want to pray or light a candle in remembrance of Doyle. A campus minister and counselor will also be available to students at 2 p.m. on Monday, July 10, in the Counseling Center in Gosiger Hall.

In the announcement, UD reminded students that there are many options for those in need of support during this time. Resources can be found by clicking here.

“We extend our deepest sympathy and prayers to Ella’s family, friends, professors and our campus community,” said the university.