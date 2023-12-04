DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The University of Dayton’s Department of Public Safety notified the community of an incident that occurred on Saturday, Dec. 2.

According to the Department of Public Safety at UD, a female student reported that a male Lyft driver made unwanted advances toward her, including a form of sexual assault. The incident occurred around 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 2.

This information was shared out via email to notify the UD community about remaining cautious when using ride-sharing apps.

If UD community members are aware of similar incidents, they are asked to contact the Department of Public Safety at 937-229-2121. Public Safety asks that any suspicious or criminal behavior be reported.

Students are encouraged to use the Flyer Safe app which offers a Mobile BlueLight feature which contacts Public Safety dispatchers during emergency situations.

The email also included resources for the UD community, including the Counseling Center, Health Center and ordained ministers on campus. The university encourages anyone to reach out if they need assistance, support or additional information.

For more information about public safety on UD’s campus, click here.