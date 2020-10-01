University of Dayton sets new record for undergrad enrollment

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The University of Dayton is reporting new enrollment records for full-time undergraduate students, and new records for total enrollment — including graduate, law and doctoral students for 2020s fall semester.

Record total enrollment jumped to 11,677 compared to 11,474 in 2019s fall semester. For undergraduates, enrollment went up 2% compared to last fall, and full-time students are at a new record of 8,322.

The fall semester also sets records for underrepresented students among undergraduates at 15.9% and the first-year class at 19.8%. A record number of students in the first-year class, 20.5%, are eligible for the federal Pell grant too.