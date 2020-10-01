University of Dayton sets new record for undergrad enrollment

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
university_of_dayton_sign_121622

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The University of Dayton is reporting new enrollment records for full-time undergraduate students, and new records for total enrollment — including graduate, law and doctoral students for 2020s fall semester.

Record total enrollment jumped to 11,677 compared to 11,474 in 2019s fall semester. For undergraduates, enrollment went up 2% compared to last fall, and full-time students are at a new record of 8,322.

The fall semester also sets records for underrepresented students among undergraduates at 15.9% and the first-year class at 19.8%. A record number of students in the first-year class, 20.5%, are eligible for the federal Pell grant too.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS