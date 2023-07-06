DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The University of Dayton is looking for individuals to fill open positions during an upcoming career fair.

On Tuesday, July 18, UD’s Dining Service will be holding a career fair from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Kennedy Union, located at 300 College Park, on the college’s campus in Dayton.

Dining service employees will be at the fair to help assist applicants through the application process, which includes answering any questions and taking a tour of several of the dining venues across campus.

The university’s dining service is looking for interested applicants to fill both part-time and full-time positions. Full-time dining service employees will be able to take advantage of UD’s benefits, including health insurance and tuition assistance.

According to the university, most available positions do not require applicants to have prior food service experience, but some positions have to have minimal experience.

If you are interested in attending, UD will have spots available in Lot C on Kiefaber Street.

If you have any questions about the career fair, you are asked to call 937-229-2441 or send the department an email.