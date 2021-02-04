University of Dayton reports steady increase in COVID cases on campus

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The University of Dayton is reporting a steady increase in cases of COVID-19 on its campus over the past two weeks, as well as an uptick in quarantines due to close contact.

University officials said if they don’t see a decrease in new cases in the next week, it will be necessary to suspend student recreational activities and dine-in opportunities in the dining halls, and close the library to undergraduates for in-person studying.

If cases continue to rise, in-person classes will also be at risk.

As of Thursday, the university is reporting 64 students with active cases who are self-isolating and 139 additional students who are quarantining after close contact. According to university officials, trend data indicates at least 70 of those close contacts will test positive in the near future.

University officials said that the following behaviors are causing the increase:

Engaging in unsafe behavior by going off campus to bars and restaurants,

Gathering with people beyond your household,

Not wearing masks at all required times and abiding by the safety protocols

Failing to report positive test results from tests administered off campus.

Students are reminded that these behaviors violate the COVID-19 Student Agreement and are violations of the Code of Conduct. Those who engage in these kinds of behaviors will face a range of consequences, including being required to leave campus and study remotely for the remainder of the semester.