University of Dayton reporting nearly 60 new virus cases

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The number of active COVID-19 cases continues to rise at the University of Dayton.

The school’s latest update shows 59 new cases on campus since August 24. There are now 155 total active cases. There have been 176 cumulative positive cases reported since June 23.

The university has transitioned to online learning for at least the first week of classes because of the increase. Officials will re-evaluate the situation in the coming days.

