University of Dayton releases plan for students’ return to campus this fall

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The University of Dayton released its final plan Thursday for students to return to campus this fall.

Safety measures will align with mandates and recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Ohio Department of Health, Public Health – Dayton & Montgomery County, and other federal, state, and local agencies.

These plans are subject to change depending on the development of new information about COVID-19.

University officials announced the following key points from their plan:

To discourage students from nonessential travel during the semester, students will begin classes on Monday, Aug. 24, depart campus at Thanksgiving, and complete the semester online without a typical fall break.

Classes will meet in person to the extent possible. Faculty will prepare to continue instruction online to meet student needs and ensure that student learning will continue no matter the state of the pandemic and the expectations of public health officials.

Fall move-in will be a phased process beginning Aug. 8 and ending on Aug. 23.

A plan to test, monitor and contain cases of COVID-19 will be put into place. This will include testing. All students who live on campus will be required to be tested at the start of the semester, and as symptoms warrant during the semester. The plan also will include daily self-monitoring for symptoms by all students, faculty and staff who live on or come to campus.

Specific areas of campus housing will be set aside for students who are at high risk; who need to self-isolate because of a positive COVID-19 test or symptoms; or who need to quarantine because of exposure to someone who tests positive.

Faculty, staff, students and visitors will be expected to wear face coverings in shared indoor environments and maintain 6 feet social distancing requirements, except when students are in their residential household groups.

Mass will be held with lower occupancy. Members of the UD community also can take advantage of campus chapels, prayer rooms or multifaith space for personal prayer, reflection, or meditation, following physical distance and face covering guidelines.

Nearly 100 members of the University of Dayton community, including faculty, staff, and students, worked with outside experts to develop these plans. The UD Path Forward Task Force also consulted with hundreds more faculty and staff, and about 1,650 students, through forums and surveys.

Find the full guidelines by clicking here.