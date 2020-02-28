University of Dayton recognized for energy efficiency

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – DP&L is recognizing the University of Dayton for energy efficiency.
UD achieved more than $1.2 million in energy efficiency rebates and DP&L presented those rebates to the university Friday.
UD credits its LED lighting, smart thermostats, HVAC improvements, and projects on and off campus for their success.
“This is a vital tool that we use with Dayton Power & Light to increase our energy efficiency, and reduce our emissions on campus,” said Steve Kendig, Executive Director of Energy and Environmental Sustainability at UD.
