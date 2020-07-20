University of Dayton receives grant for out-of-school education program

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The University of Dayton plans to launch a program this fall to provide out-of-school support for children.

The University received a nearly $164,000 AmeriCorps renewable grant from ServeOhio, Ohio’s governor-appointed commission on service and volunteerism.

UD Community Corps will build on the Neighborhood School Centers partnership and the ‘Rock Your Homework’ program through Dayton Metro Libraries to keep kids engaged both inside and outside of the classroom.

Like all AmeriCorps programs, the UD Community Corps program will run on volunteers who want to serve the community. According to the school’s website, volunteer positions will begin on September 1.

A combination of University students and community members are invited to get involved with local children, helping them find educational, social and emotional support by working with them 12 hours each week throughout the school year, or 23 hours a week during the summer. ServeOhio Executive Director William Hall, said the AmeriCorps program will help address the needs of local children by providing them access to resources, nonprofits and community organizations when they are out of school. He said the program will also offer enrichment opportunities to volunteers.

“AmeriCorps members will grow as individuals and leaders while providing valuable service to Ohio’s struggling neighborhoods.”

A statement from the school also explained that UD Community Corps volunteers will have the opportunity to develop closer interactions with community members as well, engaging with families who frequent local libraries and utilize other community resources at their fingertips. The program will also give volunteers a chance to hone their listening and tutoring skills, while earning a living stipend. UD Community Corps members who serve 300 or more satisfactory hours will be eligible to receive an educational award as well.

The University said in its statement, “UD Community Corps will take the place of the Dayton Corps, a partnership with the City of Dayton and Dayton Metro Library that started in 2017 with a $385,000 AmeriCorps annual grant. Dayton Corps focused on housing insecurity, neighborhood development and out-of-school education.”

ServeOhio supports AmeriCorps members by providing resources and leadership development for their service year. In addition, ServeOhio works closely with local nonprofit organizations and governmental entities to structure evidence-based programming that enables local organizations to increase student achievement and bolster community-improvement objectives.

For more information about the UD Community Corps program or how to get involved, visit the Fitz Center website.