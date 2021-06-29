University of Dayton prepares athletes to earn compensation through name, image and likeness

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Plans are underway at the University of Dayton as athletes gain several rights to earn private compensation.

Starting July 1, college athletes across Ohio have the right to use their name, image and likeness to earn compensation privately outside of their respective university. Athletes won’t face punishment for it, they just have to inform their college of the agreement beforehand. The University of Dayton says they’ve already received several requests from athletes.

“They’re asking for more of a free market, they’re asking for student athletes for more opportunities to do things,” said UD Athletic Director Neil Sullivan. “We’re embracing it, not going to drag that down, we’re going to run toward it rather than away from it.”

Sullivan says they are ready and on board with the governor’s decision. Flyer athletes are now attending educational classes so they understand what they can and can’t do once the new rules go into effect.

“I think it’s clarity and it allows us to move forward and take the next step versus keep wondering what’s happening and what’s coming,” said Sullivan. “We know we can move forward and tell the student athletes how they can move forward as well.”

A major piece in the Executive Order is requiring the athletes to report their agreements to their universities in order to prevent illegal ones from taking place. Agreements with alcohol and marijuana products, gambling and tobacco or vapor products are off limits for athletes.

They do have the right to use their name, image and likeness for commercial endorsements, advertisements, personal appearances, autographs and clinics. Sullivan says the order gives them and student athletes clarity but this is still new territory for everyone, so grace will be given initially.

“They’re entering this space for the first time like all of us, they’re young people trying to figure out their way, I’m not looking to hit anyone too hard, we’re going to work with them and make sure they’re doing the right things just to help them,” said Sullivan. “Hopefully with the disclosure process, we can catch that and the education will also help catch it on the front end.”

The new rules go into effect July 1.