DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – In an effort to preemptively allay any worries from passers-by, Dayton Police and Fire has announced that law enforcement will be conducting a training exercise near the University of Dayton at the end of the week.

According to Dayton Police and Fire, the Dayton Police Department and the University of Dayton Police will be holding the training exercise from May 17 through May 19. This training will be held near the intersection of Woodland Avenue and Alberta Street.

Dayton Police and Fire explained that the public should not be alarmed by heavy police presence in this area during the scheduled exercise.