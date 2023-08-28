DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — There is a new partnership between the City of Dayton and the University of Dayton.

That partnership is creating a new urban research initiative that generates and implements solutions identified by Dayton City Manager Shelley Dickstein.

This will provide free training including financial management to benefit organizations who may need assistance.

The entire program will run out of the Fitz Center for Leadership in Community with successful programs already forming.

“We have communities and neighborhood associations who are working with our director, Amy Jomantas, to get technical support or learning how to do grant writings,” Nancy McHugh, executive director for the Fitz Center for Leadership in Community, said. “She’s been doing in person and zoom grant writing sessions to train community members on how to write grants, and on Wednesday, she has one with over 50 people signed up for it already.”

The partnership aims to give the City of Dayton more qualified candidates to help shape a successful future.