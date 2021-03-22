University of Dayton officials continue investigation of large party

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – University of Dayton officials say they are continuing to investigate and discipline students for Saturday’s packed St. Patrick’s Day party.

Hundreds of people crowded together on Lowes Street Saturday, with few wearing masks or practicing social distancing.

“A couple of the people I was with, we were masked up and stuck to ourselves on the side,” said Shane McDonough, a University of Dayton law student.

“From the videos that I saw, it almost looked bigger than in past years,” said Colin McKay, a junior.

Earlier this month, university officials informed students that during St. Patrick’s Day celebrations, no more than 10 people would be allowed to gather on a porch or lawn. They also ordered students to wear masks and stay six feet apart.

Students who broke the rules could be suspended, or in some cases, expelled, university officials said in a statement Monday.

“At least for me and some of my friends thought it would be smaller, little get-togethers with people, definitely not how it ended up being,” said Madison Giner, a junior.

UD declined a request from 2 NEWS for an interview Monday, but in their statement, university officials also said they plan to increase mandatory COVID-19 testing.

The number coronavirus cases on campus has been low in recent weeks, with three active cases in the campus community as of Monday, according to UD data.

Several students told 2 NEWS they hope Saturday’s party does not result in a surge in cases.

“I’m a little worried, but I think going into the weekend there was only three cases, so I hope those three people were able to sit it out, but we’ll have to see I guess,” McKay said.

Public Health – Dayton & Montgomery County is leaving enforcement action to UD police, according to spokesperson Dan Suffoletto.

“We still need to wear masks, we still need to maintain social distance,” Suffoletto said. “And a large party like that with a lot of people together and a lot of people not wearing masks or distancing, that’s something that we don’t want to see right now.”

During the remainder of the semester, UD will “encourage students to gather safely and peacefully,” university officials said in their statement.