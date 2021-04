DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The University of Dayton is holding in-person Holy Week services for UD students, faulty and staff.

Remaining services include an Easter vigil Saturday morning at 9 a.m. in the Rec Plex North Gym, mass services on Sunday and a pre-recorded interdenominational service offered on the school’s campus ministry YouTube channel.

For more information about service times and schedules, click here.