University of Dayton names new campus Police Chief

UNIVERSITY OF DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The University of Dayton has tabbed one of their own as the campus’s new chief of police. Incoming chief Savalas Kidd has been the assistant chief of police for the past three years. He says he wants to strengthen communication on the University of Dayton campus, adding it’s the police department’s job not just to protect students and faculty, but the community as well.

Kidd says, “It’s a highly-collaborative, team approach to education, and I would say the same as far as policing, as well.” Kidd expects to hit the ground running February 10th when he’s elevated to Chief of Police of the UD Department of Public Safety.

Kidd has served under outgoing chief Rodney Chatman for the past three years and says he’s aware of what makes this position unique. “It’s highly-populated in a small, condensed area. Some of the other challenges: our population changes every four years, it’s not the same.”

Kidd isn’t planning any major overhauls but does want to continue the momentum built over the past few years. He says increasing communication and hiring more officers will help. “Policing with compassion and understanding. Policing with engagement. Enhanced communication to remove barriers. Interpersonal relationships.”

As he prepares to take over the top job, Kidd says this department and this campus can lead by example. “I just want to continue to be progressive and make the University of Dayton Police Department the benchmark for campus safety.”

Kidd says he wants to continue supporting surrounding departments, especially augmenting Dayton Police when necessary.