University of Dayton moves undergrad classes online for first week after increase in COVID-19 cases

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The University of Dayton has raised it’s campus status to “Status 3 – Yellow” and moved undergraduate classes online after the university saw a increase in positive cases of COVID-19 last week.

Undergraduate commuters and student employees are asked to remain off campus for the week as well. The exception to this would be student employees who perform critical functions and receive specific guidance from their supervisors.

Paul Benson, provost and executive vice president of academic affairs, said in an email that after contact tracing the university has found that the increase of positive cases is linked to “clusters of student gatherings last week.”

If program directors and deans approve, graduate courses and required clinical experiences can still meet in-person. However, graduates classes with undergraduate students will need to adapt so that those students can study remotely.

“I know well that this shift will create additional strains on course planning, but it is important to contain further outbreaks and reduce campus risk,” said Benson. “Thank you for your conscientious adherence to this decision and for the efforts that I know you will make to engage and support your students energetically during the first week of the semester.

University President Eric Spina is expected to release a video message with more information soon. WDTN.com will update this story with additional details then.