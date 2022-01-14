DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Employees at a university in the Miami Valley are no longer required to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

The University of Dayton said it is lifting its requirement for employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine or, if unvaccinated with an exemption, undergo weekly COVID-19 testing.

The change comes after the U.S. Supreme Court stopped the Biden administration from enforcing a vaccine requirement for employees at large businesses Thursday.

The deadline for employee vaccinations at the college had been scheduled for Feb. 9. The university said it still recommends vaccinations for workers and students to “protect their own health and the common good.”

