University of Dayton law professor explains potential of Chauvin trial

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The trial of former Minneapolis officer, Derek Chauvin, has been a hot topic for discussion since proceedings began on Monday.

In May of 2020, Chauvin was captured on video kneeling on the neck of George Floyd, and unarmed Black man, for more than nine minutes. Chauvin is now on trial facing charges of second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter.

While Americans have seen a number of police brutality trials throughout history, one University of Dayton law professor said there may be some nuances in this case when compared to others.

“You’ve seen so far the opening statements of both sides,” said Prof. Thaddeus Hoffmeister. “And really what they’re trying to demonstrate is that the officer Chauvin… [was] only using methods that he’s been trained in. And then the government’s going to take a different approach. They’re going to say, ‘No, that’s not the proper technique that he used.’”

Hoffmeister said one key point both the defense and the prosecution will rely on to further prove their case, is whether Chauvin and the other officers involved during Floyd’s death knew he was in bodily danger.

“The defendants will be hard pressed to say they didn’t have notice of the harm they’re causing, when people outside were informing them, ‘Hey, he can’t breathe. He is struggling,'” Hoffmeister explained. “And [if] people are telling you this, but yet you ignore the information that you receive, that also could show that they were callous, they didn’t care, and they knew what they were doing, but it didn’t bother them.”

That point he said, could benefit the prosecution, because, “it does really show that they did have information. They may have ignored the information because of who it came from, but people were telling them that ‘Hey, this guy is struggling here. Why do you continue to do this?’”

On the flip side, he said Chauvin’s acquittal is not out of the question.

“So far from what I’ve seen, the government is going to present a very strong case. And I think for the defense, [it’s] going to be difficult. But nonetheless, if you look around the country, it is very hard to convict a police officer for murder. Now on all charges? I’m not sure about that, [but] from the defense side, you only have to convince one person. The government has to convince all 12.”

Hoffmeister said whichever way the jury decides to vote, he hopes the verdict leads to more active and positive involvement of all citizens in their democracy and serves as an opportunity for the public to learn more about the judicial process.

“I think the more you see the process, the more you follow the process, the more you say, okay, I didn’t like the the jury vote, the way it came out, but I understand that people can have different opinions on a situation,” he explained. “But nonetheless, the process for everyone was fair through and through.”