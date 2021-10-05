DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The University of Dayton prelaw program is hosting its prelaw day and law fair at the school’s Kennedy Union on Tuesday, October 5.

Anyone in the region interested in attending law school is encouraged to attend this event, the University of Dayton said in a release. The event is intended to give prospective students an idea of what the law school admission process is like.

There are several presentations scheduled throughout the day:

12:30 p.m. – Sample law class

2 p.m. – Mock admission panel

4 p.m. – Talk on law school financing strategies

6 p.m. – Meet with law school representatives

All presentations will take place in UD’s Kennedy Union at 300 College Park in Dayton.

For more information, or to register for this event, click here.