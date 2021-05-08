University of Dayton holds in-person graduation ceremonies

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A record number of undergraduate and graduate students are getting degrees at the University of Dayton with six in-person ceremonies this weekend.

In order to have in-person graduation this year, UD extended their ceremonies across three days, and while it wasn’t a typical ceremony, students said it’s better than not having an in-person ceremony at all.

“We’re fortunate to even have a ceremony, I mean with the pandemic in mind, a lot of places are doing virtual still I think, so it’s just really great that we’re able to do this,” UD graduate Joseph Foster said.

In order to hold an in-person graduation this year, it look a lot of planning to make sure all 2,150 degrees could be given safely.

Graduations were split into six ceremonies between Friday, Saturday and Sunday, and limited to 90 minutes to allow for cleaning in between.

Fist bumps replaced handshakes and students could have four guest who sat socially distance in the stands.

After over a year of academics during COVID-19, UD president Eric Spina said holding an in-person ceremony is an honor in itself.

“Tough year and a half, but our folks have delivered, our students have done what they’re asked to do, this is a weekend of celebration and the president couldn’t ask for anything more,” Spina said.