DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — New research through the University of Dayton has been funded to help the community in the threat of catastrophic flooding.

Geographical information system technology will be used to evaluate flood risks based on current climate change models. It will map potential flood zones in the Great Miami Watershed.

The technology will also be used to map local populations by age, race, education level and household income.

“One thing really important is we have this levy system right over there which is supposed to protect us,” Chia-Yu “Charles” Wu, Geology lecturer at University of Dayton, said.

“But, you know, that was built back in 100 years ago roughly, so we don’t know if that can still protect us right now, but my work is trying to understand that part and help the local government to see if they can make a better decision policy making.”

Wu said all of the evidence he has collected indicates that climate change presents more frequent and intense precipitation and poses greater risks for flooding.

He also plans to share his findings with local residents to make them aware of, and develop a community-driven solution, for flood risk.

The university is also funding faculty work in the northwest part of Dayton, allowing the building of a community garden and creating a mentorship program for minors.

The Fitz Center for Leadership projects were selected based on priorities identified by the Northwest Dayton Partnership.