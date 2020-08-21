University of Dayton elevates COVID-19 campus status to Level 2

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The University of Dayton says it has elevated its COVID-19 status from Level 1 to Level 2 after three more students tested positive for the virus.

There are now 16 active cases linked to the university. A total of 19 cases have been reported at UD since June 23 — most of them students.

The school says the updated status indicates small outbreaks are being detected through campus.

“We have determined that these outbreaks are occurring among groups of students who have not been following safety protocols by gathering in groups, not wearing face coverings, and not observing physical distancing guidelines,” the university stated in a letter to the UD community

Students who have tested positive have returned home to isolate. Those identified as close contacts have entered 14-day quarantine periods.

