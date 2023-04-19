DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The University of Dayton’s campus community gathered Wednesday to celebrate the impact of collective giving through its fifth-annual Giving Day.

“Giving Day is one day a year where we ask all of Flyer nation to support the university with a gift of any size,” Eric Spina, University of Dayton president, said. “Our goal is to have 4,500 gifts, and from my understanding, we are already approaching that. Those support our students of today and tomorrow.”

Sophomore Molly Potter, vice president elect for the student body and student engagement chair of Students for University Advancement, is one of many students who has been hard at work, preparing the campus community for the event.

“Since January, we’ve been working with different student organizations, our friends, people in our classes and really letting them know what all they can do at UD and how they can give back,” Potter said. “I feel like Dayton gives so much to us that I just want to give back to the school that I love so much, that has done so much for me.”

Flyer alumni are encouraged to make donations of any size.