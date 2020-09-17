University of Dayton awarded diversity, inclusion award for recent efforts on campus

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The University of Dayton received the 2020 Higher Education Excellence in Diversity (HEED) Award from Insight Into Diversity magazine, recognizing the university’s commitment to inclusion and diversity across its campus.

The university received this award because of the establishment of the Office of Diversity and Inclusion; the launch of a strategy to achieve greater racial/ethnic diversity and gender equity across its workforce; an enrollment strategy to achieve greater diversity within the student body; professional development opportunities for faculty and staff on diversity and inclusion topics; and increased curricular offerings for students on diversity and social justice.

“UD’s commitment to advancing diversity, equity and inclusion is an essential component of being a Catholic, Marianist university for the common good,” said University of Dayton President Eric Spina. “While our efforts are not driven by the desire to secure awards, receiving this national recognition is a timely affirmation of the tireless work by stakeholders within and beyond the UD community.”