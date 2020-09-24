University of Dayton allowing more students to start in-person learning

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The University of Dayton once had the most COVID cases of any other college or university in the state of Ohio. Now more than 1200 students have recovered, allowing the school to move forward with in-person learning.

With the approval of Dayton Montgomery County Public Health, UD has downgraded from a Level 4 – Red – Warning, to Level 2 – Green – Localized.

Level 2 means contact tracing still allows for a high degree of confidence in the ability to isolate and contain any flare-ups. In case of an outbreak, it will be able to be contained quickly.

For safety, many classes are still meeting online. Only certain undergraduate courses that were designated to have an in-person component at the beginning of the school year are meeting.

Most students agree that in person classes are their preferred method of learning.

“You don’t get the full experience when you’re taking the class on your laptop, in your house. So we’re excited to finally be seeing our professors in person,” said Lily Harvey, a UD junior.

“Just having your professor there and having them teach you is going to be better,” shared Caroline Sullivan, a sophomore communications major.