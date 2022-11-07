(Photo courtesy of the University of Dayton)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – One person is in custody on Monday after University of Dayton authorities found a threatening message on social media.

According to the University of Dayton, UD Public Safety personnel found a potential threat to the school posted on social media Monday. Officers investigated the message and reached out to local law enforcement partners to assist in the investigation.

At 12:49 p.m., the university sent out a second announcement telling students that a person had been taken into custody. UD Public Safety personnel believe this suspect was responsible for the threat.

Anyone who sees suspicious activity on campus should call UD Public Safety at 937-229-2121 or 911.