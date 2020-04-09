Universities offering virtual tours for prospective students

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – When choosing a college, one of the first steps is to visit the campus, but with universities shut down, schools are forced to come up with alternative plans.

“We know a college visit is super important for students, especially if they’re making their final decision or just starting to explore, so we are offering virtual tours,” says Jen McCamis, Wright State University’s Director of Admissions.

Checking out a campus online is nothing new, but during the stay at home order, universities like Wright State are taking virtual visits to the next level.

“We worked really hard to figure out how you add that human component and then starting next week, because it’s the student interaction that’s so important, we’re going to have our student ambassadors lead those tours and so, it’s just going to be like the real thing only you get to do it from the comfort of your home,” McCamis said.

Virtual visits are being offered by just about everyone including the University of Dayton, Cedarville, and many others, with the emphasis on live communication.

“We’re making sure that students can ask questions, we want to make sure they have an opportunity to get those questions answered. They can do the typical admissions presentation and get the information that they need and then there are opportunities to talk with our admissions staff and to talk to our students, too,” said McManis.

But just like real campus visits, in the end, it’s all about getting the right education.

Video and pictures are available any time, but you’ll still have to schedule an official virtual visit on the university’s website.