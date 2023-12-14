DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The United Way of the Greater Dayton Area is offering 20 small businesses a one-year grant for advertisement on their Prosperi-Key platform.

An amount of $1,500 will be gifted to each selected business to advertise discounted goods and services on the Prosperi-Key marketplace platform.

The digital program launched in 2021 and helps connect those living paycheck to paycheck with those who want to help by providing “discounts and services that may not necessarily be available to individuals in their situations to help them get from day to day.”

Prosperi-Key targets ALICE (Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed) households, the population that United Way quantifies as having income just over the amount allowed for safety net programs, but too little to make ends meet each month.

The United Way says even though those in an ALICE household “are limited in how much they have to spend; they do still have money to spend.”

Eligible businesses must be willing to make a two-year commitment to the platform and its members. Grants will be distributed on a first come, first served basis.

To be considered, a business must have a maximum 500 employees and annual income below $1 million. A recent financial statement or audit must be uploaded to the digital application.

Businesses must be located in Montgomery, Greene, or Preble Counties. To sign up to be considered for the grant, businesses will need to fill out this form.