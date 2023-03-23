DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The United Way of Greater Dayton recently received a donation of more than $66,000.

According to the release, Montgomery County donated a total of $66,262.93 to United Way of Greater Dayton as a part of the county’s “2022 annual workplace giving campaign.” Montgomery County employees are said to have collected the money from a combination of deductions of payroll and workplace events.

The money was presented in the form of a check on Tuesday, March 21 by Montgomery County Clerk of Courts Mike Foley to United Way President and CEO Tom Kelley. The non-profit organization received the money at the Montgomery County Board of Commissioners meeting.

To kick the campaign off, Montgomery County started with an outdoor event, which is said to have consisted of a golf outing, goat yoga, as well as other workplace fundraising events, like flamingo flocking, raffles, dress casual day, bake sales and food truck opportunities.

“Not only does our United Way Workplace Giving Campaign raise money to help those in Montgomery County but it raises awareness to the great things that Tom Kelley and the United Way of Greater Dayton are doing in our community,” Foley said.

The county says that during each year, the campaign is held in September to help support United Way.