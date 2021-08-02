United Way helping people affected by expiring CDC eviction moratorium

MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) – The CDC’s eviction moratorium expired Saturday.

The moratorium was a temporary halt in residential evictions to prevent further COVID spread. Despite the threat of the Delta variant, the Supreme Court decided June 29 that the CDC couldn’t grant an extension on the moratorium without “clear and specific congressional authorization (via new legislation).”

Now, more than 5.8 million American households are at risk of losing their homes. More than 20,000 Ohioans are behind on their rent. Some are unable to pay because of specific dangers or challenges caused by COVID-19.

For these people, the United Way of the Greater Dayton Area (UWGDA) has assistance. There are certain restrictions and criteria for who qualifies for rental assistance funds and other help. You can dial 211 or click here, for more information

Vice President of Community Impact at UWGDA, Tracy Sibbing, is encouraging people in need to act now for the resources.

“We’re trying to work with families before they have to make that 211 call that says ‘I’m going to be evicted,'” she said.

UWGDA also offers help negotiating with landlords who are also facing financial challenges as a result of COVID-19 and the eviction moratorium. Monday, President Biden asked that landlords hold off on evictions for 30 days and instead seek out the Emergency Rental Assistance Congress and the Administration meant for them.

“It will be interesting to see how many landlords are willing to have those conversations,” said Sibbing. “Because the eviction moratorium has gone on so long and many of those landlords themselves are having difficulties making their own payments without that rent revenue coming in.”

If a solution can’t be reached, Sibbing says she believes many Miami Valley families will have their lives upended and be forced to find help in the shelters.

“I do think we’ll see an uptick in the homeless numbers,” she said. “But what I will also say is that there are a great number of people who have been thinking about this, working on this, planning for this …so that if that happens to a family and they do need to enter into the homeless system then accommodations will be made.”

For more help from the United Way of the Greater Dayton Area, click here.