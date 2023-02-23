DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The United Way of Greater Dayton expressed their gratitude to a group of city workers on Thursday — in a tasty way.

The organization holds a pancake breakfast every year to reward the department that contributed the most to the city. This year, the Dayton water department was selected.

United Way officials say events like these are important to thank those who are helping the community for their hard work.

“This campaign is important to United Way because it shows people of the community giving back to United Way so that we can help people in the community,” Tom Kelley, President and CEO of the United Way of Greater Dayton, said.

“United Way of the Greater Dayton area is here to provide services throughout our community. Our job is to connect individuals and workplace campaigns through agencies, corporations, individuals to the ability to give back to our community.”

Mayor Jeffrey Mims, Jr. was in attendance at the event to help make his special pancake recipe.

“It’s a recipe that my mother originated,” Mims, Jr. said. “I call them world famous because I even cooked them in Vietnam when I was there as well.”

This was the water department’s second time winning the event.