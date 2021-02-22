United Rehabilitation Services partners with Jersey Mike’s for ‘Month of Giving’

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – United Rehabilitation Services is joining forces with three Jersey Mike’s Subs restaurants for the March “Month of Giving” campaign.

During the month of March, customers can make a donation to United Rehabilitation Services at the Jersey Mike’s restaurants.

According to a release, the campaign will culminate with Jersey Mike’s “Day of Giving” on Wednesday, March 31, when the three restaurants will give 100 percent of the day’s sales to URS.

“This March, we celebrate our Month of Giving with a renewed sense of determination to do all we can to raise as much as we can for important local causes,” said Peter Cancro, Jersey Mike’s founder and CEO. “I invite you to come in this month and make a difference in someone’s life.”

Customers can make donations through the Jersey Mike’s mobile app or onsite. On “Day of Giving”, Jersey Mike’s will offer free delivery through the Jersey Mike’s app.

The restaurant has three locations in Centerville, Beavercreek and Dayton.