DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — An official from the United Nations will be making a stop in the Dayton.

At 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 29, Justin Hansford will be at Omega Baptist Church for the “Dayton Unites for Human Rights” event. The event is open to the public to the public and local leaders will also be in attendance.

Hansford has recently been appointed to the United Nations Permanent Forum of People of African Descent (UNPFPAD) and works at Howard University School of Law as a professor.

He will be in the area from Friday, April 28 to Saturday, April 29 to hear stories from community members on securing racial justice. UNPFPAD’s next session is happening in New York from May 30 to June 3, which Hansford will explain to his counterparts what he learned from his time within the Miami Valley.

“The planning committee hopes to do two things to advance ongoing efforts in these areas of challenge: Bring people together from different areas to identify intersections and build collective power through engagement with an international process of learning and action,” the release says.

