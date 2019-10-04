United Grinding celebrates Manufacturing Day teaching high school students

Breaking News
Manufacturing Day

Manufacturing Day at United Grinding (WDTN Photo/Chris Smith)

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) – Hundreds of high school students descended upon United Grinding Friday to learn more about manufacturing on Manufacturing Day.

Students were offered a unique sneak peek into the operations of the at the company in Miamisburg. This included a tour of 110,000 square foot facility with employees discussing their jobs and answering questions.

According to United Grinding Manufacturing Day is “an opportunity for manufacturers to show their communities what they do, highlight the economic importance of manufacturing and draw attention to rewarding manufacturing careers.”

