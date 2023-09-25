DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Members of the United Auto Workers Union are maintaining their nationwide strike, which includes three locations in the state of Ohio. The closest one is situated in West Chester.

On Friday, the United Auto Workers expanded their strike to encompass 38 parts distribution centers serving Stellantis and General Motors, spanning across 20 states.

Workers are picketing around the clock, driven by their demand for higher wages that can adequately cover their expenses.

“General Motors claims that they care about their employees, that we’re family and they want us to have a living wage, but if they can’t pay their bills, they don’t care about their employees that much,” Tom Hughes, a skill trade maintenance employee at General Motors and a member of UAW 674, said. “Hopefully it ends soon.”

According to UAW President Shawn Fain, GM and Stellantis have declined the union’s proposals, which include cost-of-living increases, profit sharing and assurances of job security.