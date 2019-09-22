Unionized Montgomery County Child Welfare workers set to strike at midnight

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Professionals Guild of Ohio, or PGO, which represents roughly 270 Montgomery County child welfare workers, will return to the picket line at midnight.

It comes as the 60-day injunction that was court ordered by a Montgomery County judge runs out after negotiations between the union and the county have been unfruitful.

The PGO voted Wednesday to reject Montgomery County’s recent pay raise offer. That vote came after the two sides met for public mediation Monday.

Montgomery County released the following statement after the vote:

“The County is incredibly disappointed that a majority of PGO employees voted down our offer of a five percent wage increase. That being said, the County has been preparing for this possibility. We will implement a comprehensive contingency plan to continue services ordinarily provided by our PGO employees.” Montgomery County

Brianna Wooten, Montgomery County’s director of communications, said that contingency plan includes hiring temporary workers and reaching out to surrounding counties to help cover critical programs.

PGO went on strike for one day back in July before they were forced to return to work.

PGO leadership told 2 NEWS Friday that while union members will be on strike beginning Sunday, the “big day” will be Monday when workers do not return to their jobs.

