DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — One person is dead following a two-vehicle crash in Union Township.

The Wilmington Post of Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSP) says 18-year-old Timmi Mahanes, of New Vienna was driving northbound on US-68 in a GMC pick-up truck in Union Township. Mahanes traveled left of center, crashing into a Volvo tractor-trailer traveling southbound on US-68 head-on, the preliminary investigation showed authorities, according to the release.

The driver of the pick-up truck was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. The driver of the tractor-trailer was reportedly not injured.

US-68 had closed for the investigation, but is now back open.

The fatal crash remains under investigation.