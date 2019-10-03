Union representing Children Services workers ratifies tentative agreement with Montgomery County

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A tentative agreement was ratified Thursday by the union representing roughly 270 Montgomery County Children Services workers.

“We are gratified to see the union membership approve our most recent offer, which was a 4.5 percent across-the-board wage increase with a $250 lump sum payment. We value the work of our children services employees and look forward to moving forward with the important work of serving our children and families together,” says Brianna Wooten, Director of Communications with Montgomery County.

A 1 percent adjustment to the top of the pay range for Professionals Guild of Ohio (PGO) employees was also included as part of the deal.

PGO President Jane Hay released a statement to 2 NEWS, saying: “The PGO membership voted to approve the tentative agreement. We look forward to the commissioners voting next week, so we can get back to the business of protecting the children and servicing the families in our community! Our families have missed us and our commitment to them.”

County Commissioners are expected to vote on the agreement on Tuesday, October 8.

Retroactive pay and lump sums will be paid out no later than November 8.

