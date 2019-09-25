Union representing Children Services workers offers proposal to end strike

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The union representing Montgomery County Children Services workers has made an offer to the county that could end the strike.

The proposal asks that employees receive a 4 percent increase over their current wage rate and a $250 settlement ratification lump sum.

They are also proposing a merit increase in which any employee who receives an annual evaluation with an overall rating of 2.1 or more will receive a 1 percent merit wage increase. Employees near the top of the wage scale would receive a merit increase up to the top of the range, with the remaining percentage paid as an OPERS eligible lump sum. Eligible employees at the

Additionally, they want the minimum of the wage scales to increase by 4 percent, with the maximum of the scales by 3 percent.

The Professionals Guild of Ohio represents roughly 270 Children Services workers, who returned to the picket lines Sunday after rejecting a five percent pay raise offered by the County.

