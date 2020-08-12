Union mom with 6 special needs children in need of major home repairs

UNION, Ohio (WDTN) — A mom with six children with special needs is in desperate need of some home repairs.

Jean Henry has six children ranging in age from 14 to 43. She’s adopted each one and each one has special needs.

“They do as much for me, I feel like, you know, as I do for them,” smiles Jean. “They’re great kids. They’re their own reward. They really are.”

Caring for her family is a full-time job, with little time to focus on anything else.

“As a family it’s just very difficult to tend to keep the maintenance on things,” admits Jean.

In order to bring her home up to the city’s standards, she has to make several repairs. Her home needs some major work both inside and out. Realizing the challenge, three of her high school friends organized a task force to help with the process.

“There were a lot of things on the list that the City of Union had asked us to take care of,” says Jill Sanders, one of Jean’s friends who’s helping to organize donations.

The three set up a GoFundMe page and reached out to the community for support.

“We’ve received roughly $20K in work, and fixtures, pieces and parts,” says Jill.

With a pool of resources and donations, the entire front of Jean’s house has a new look, complete with new windows. Brush and debris have been cleared from her yard, and there’s a newly built ramp on the back patio to allow for easier access for her children with special mobility needs.

“I’ve been overwhelmed with just the work here,” smiles Jean.

While a lot of progress has been made, a lot still needs to be done.

“We’re so passionate about getting this done for someone that works so hard for people who really need her to,” says Jill.

The city of Union has given Jean until August 29 to make repairs to the outside of her house.

To donate, click here.