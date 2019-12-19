Union home possibly ‘a complete loss’ after fire

UNION, Ohio (WDTN) – A home in Union was destroyed early Thursday morning after a fire, according to Union Fire.

Officials say the fire broke out at a home in the 3000 block of Phillipsburg Union Road at around 8 am. No one was home at the time of the fire and no one was injured.

According to the Union Fire Chief, the home was also hit by a car earlier in the year. Fire officials believe that house is a total loss as a result of the blaze.

The cause of the fire is unknown and remains under investigation.

