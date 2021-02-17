Union City police arrest woman for aggravated burglary

UNION CITY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Union City Police Department announced the arrest of a woman for aggravated burglary Monday.

Police were called to the 300 block of South Sycamore Street in reference to a woman entering a home and assaulting its residents.

According to police, an investigation found that the woman entered the home without permission, assaulted two people and caused damage to multiple items. Police said the woman also stole cash from one of the residents.

The woman was placed in the Darke County Sheriff’s jail. The case will be presented to the Darke County Grand Jury for further charges.