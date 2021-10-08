SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – The Springfield Police Department responded to an anonymous call claiming to have found possible human remains Friday, October 8.

According to a release by the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, officers, deputies and detectives from the City of Springfield police Division and the Clark County Sheriff’s office found the remains in the area of Interstate 70 and State Route 72.

The remains were taken by the Clark County Coroner’s Office and transported to the Miami Valley crime lab for an autopsy. According to the release, the remains have not yet been confirmed to be human.

No manner of death has been released.

The Springfield Police Division and Clark County Sheriff’s office will continue this as a joint investigation.