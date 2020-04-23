Unemployment issues continue in Ohio as claims near 1 million

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – Nationally, about 26 million people have filed for unemployment and nearly one million of them are from Ohio.

The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services released on Thursday that in the week from April 12 – 18, 109,369 initial jobless claims were filed.

In the last five weeks, the state has reported 964,566 initial jobless claims to the U.S. Department of Labor.

ODJFS said this number is nearly 250,000 more than the combined total of 715,512 claims filed for the last two years.

In the release, ODJFS said they are working as fast as they can to process these claims, but recognize the record breaking number of claims being filed is really stressing their systems, and in return, frustrating those who are depending on this money to get through.

Over these last five weeks, ODJFS has distributed more than $926 million in unemployment compensation payments to more than 376,000 claimants.

ODJFS said they are expanding staff support, working longer hours, and adding more technological capacity. They added they have extended their call center to a seven-day-a-week operation and have more than 1,600 staff taking calls, with plans to launch a virtual call center by the end of

this week.

However, two Miami Valley residents told 2 NEWS on Thursday even with this extra help, they are still waiting for answers on their claims.

Amanda Avery of West Carrollton said she was able to file for unemployment and even received two payments but then quickly learned she was actually denied.

“My name didn’t match up with what was on file so I contacted my work to see if maybe they had something misspelled that was sent in to unemployment but everything was correct,” said Avery.

Dan Righi of Springboro said his wife was having a similar issue.

“It said her name didn’t match her social security number, and there was another issue that said she didn’t make enough money that was required but she’s been making $269 a week,” said Righi. “We’ve been denied for four weeks now and we can’t get ahold of anybody. Every time we call it says the lines are busy and they hang up on you.”

Avery said she’s having the same issue, and can’t seem to get the correct person on the phone.

“I’ve called and talked to multiple people and each time it’s like I get a different answer from them,” said Avery. “It’s either ‘I’m okay, I don’t have to worry about anything, everything is taken care of’ to I just have to wait and see.”

Avery said her unemployment is still being withheld after emailing and faxing in the requested documents and is hopeful that with this expansion they are able to better meet the increased demands and help those who are having problems after they file.

“(It’s good) the fact that they are ramping up services and making sure that they have people that can help us, but make sure that you have people there that can help us and give us some clarity without each person telling us something totally different,” said Avery.

ODJFS said they will retroactively pay if the claims are approved, but Righi said they’re still waiting to hear anything back.

“I’m still working for FEDEX so we have an income, but we don’t know how much longer that’s going to last,” said Righi. “The other thing is my wife is pregnant so we have all these extra expenses.”