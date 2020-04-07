Unemployment applicants struggle with busy phone lines, website issues during pandemic

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – More than 100,000 Ohioans are now receiving unemployment assistance. There are countless others, however, who have not been able to submit an application.

That includes people like David Young. He says he worked at Bob Evans for 30 years but now finds himself without a job. He said he has tried to sign up for unemployment benefits for three weeks.

“It’s kind of frustrating trying to get on to sign up for the unemployment, trying to get through on the phone,” Young said.

As the coronavirus spread, he was forced to choose between his health and his job.

“My wife’s got dementia and she’s high risk. She’s 82, and I’ve had heart trouble so I’m kind of high risk too,” he said.

Like many across the state he can’t get anyone on the phone for help.

“It don’t give you a chance to hold to see if somebody will pick up,” he explained.

2 NEWS called the state’s unemployment line. After going through the menu, an automated voice message said, “We are currently experiencing a high volume of calls. Please try again at a later time.”

Young says he’s not tech savvy and is having issues troubleshooting errors on his application online. He had a friend help him the first time around. When he tried going in to fix the errors, a message says there is no weekly claim he can file. He said letters he’s received in the mail to correct issues are past due by the time he gets them.

2 NEWS went to the state’s site. We found a link titled Worker’s Guide to Unemployment Insurance and were met with a blank page when clicked on.

“We apologize that it’s not better but it is getting better and I share the frustration,” said Lieutenant Governor John Husted. “That frustrates me too. I think it frustrates all of us when we can’t deliver something we know somebody needs.

Husted says applicants will be back-paid from the time they became eligible once their application goes through. He said the state is ramping up staffing at the call center.

“There’s no time in history that has even come close to claims they’re processing now,” Husted said.

Locally, Montgomery County is fielding hundreds of calls a week to their workforce development department.

“The last report I saw was for a week and they had seen about 800 people contacting them,’ said Michael Zimmerman, Montgomery County Business Services public information officer.

The county’s recruiters are now working with big box stores who are looking for more employees.

“Businesses that are open right now and have to remain open, obviously they’re seeing more demand than they were before,” Zimmerman said.

Zimmerman encourages unemployment applicants to keep calling. He said due to COVID-19 benefits are expanded.

For now, Young is surviving off his income tax return. He was able to pay off this month’s mortgage but hopes he doesn’t have to dip into his savings. As he keeps trying to get through to someone at the unemployment call center, he says he will continue to put his trust in prayer and God.

“Just hang in there. We’re going to get through this.”