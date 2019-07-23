Recovery mission underway after reports of infant in water near Mad River

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Several dive teams responded to OH-55 near Mad River after reports of an infant that fell into the water.

The German Township Fire Department tells 2 NEWS that around 2:30 pm, crews were notified of the situation.

A family of seven was in the river on a watercraft of some kind when it capsized.

Two people were taken to Mercy Memorial with minor injuries.

The initial search started as a rescue mission but those efforts since shifted to a recovery mission.

Multiple agencies responded including the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office, an underwater recovery team with Clark County, the Piqua Fire Department, and Springfield Police.

