DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A committal service is scheduled to honor an unaccompanied Veteran with no known next-of-kin at the Dayton National Cemetery.

David Lynn Zirkle was a seaman recruit in the U.S. Navy from 1961-62. His home of record is Columbus, Ohio.

The service will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 26, at 11 a.m. at shelter “B” in the cemetery, located at 4400 W. Third St. All are welcome to attend.