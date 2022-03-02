DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Olena Zinenko lived in Ohio for a year, now she is back home in Ukraine and worried for her life.

After Russia invaded Ukraine last week, she and her family decided to move to Lviv which is close to the Polish border.

“We are now in Lviv, it is in the Western part of Ukraine. It is quite safe, but we have an air alarm every day,” Zinenko said.

Zinenko’s home city of Kharkiv is under attack with buildings crumbling from air strikes and bombs.

“Fortunately, we didn’t have such an experience as many people who lived there have because it is hard days,” Zinenko said.

She said she is spending part of her time now trying to keep in touch with family and friends in Kharkiv, while translating information to keep her friends abroad informed.

“To know what is happening now in Kharkiv, in other cities, because I’m a journalist, a media researcher, I can do it,” Zinenko said.

Still, the stress of the war weighs on her, and her heart is with everyone she left behind.

“I want to go back, I want to rebuild, I want to help my friends,” Zinenko said.