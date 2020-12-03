DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Flyers game next Tuesday, Dec. 8, has been canceled after Purdue Fort Wayne reported a confirmed positive COVID-19 test.
The men’s basketball exhibition game Nov. 28 between the University of Dayton and Cedarville University was also canceled due to a positive test for the coronavirus among Cedarville’s team.
Tuesday’s game was supposed to take place at UD Arena. Officials said they are working through their contingency plans and will share scheduling updates as they develop.
WDTN.com will update this story when more information is available.
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Cute puppy pics used to bait victims as online scams spike amid pandemic, BBB warns
- UD’s cancels Tuesday’s game after Purdue Fort Wayne reports positive COVID-19 test
- Dayton Police: Missing 12-year-old boy found
- What did you listen to most this year? Spotify and Apple Music providing personalized 2020 review
- ‘Christmas Star’ to light up December sky for first time in 800 years