UD’s cancels Tuesday’s game after Purdue Fort Wayne reports positive COVID-19 test

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Flyers game next Tuesday, Dec. 8, has been canceled after Purdue Fort Wayne reported a confirmed positive COVID-19 test.

The men’s basketball exhibition game Nov. 28 between the University of Dayton and Cedarville University was also canceled due to a positive test for the coronavirus among Cedarville’s team.

Tuesday’s game was supposed to take place at UD Arena. Officials said they are working through their contingency plans and will share scheduling updates as they develop.

