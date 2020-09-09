UD’s ‘Blue Mass’ held as drive-by event due to pandemic

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The University of Dayton honored first responders in faith on Tuesday.

Their Blue Mass is typically held on the anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks, but due to the pandemic, UD held a drive-by blessing of local police officers, firefighters, and emergency personnel.

“I would say most certainly our officers are extremely humbled. This is a time where we all come together in unity to receive such a blessing,” said Chief Savalas Kidd, Executive Director of Public Safety.

Kidd says these events are important in honoring other departments that assist the university.

